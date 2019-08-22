Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.18 N/A 2.07 26.94 BHP Group 54 2.68 N/A 3.32 16.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compass Minerals International Inc. and BHP Group. BHP Group appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Compass Minerals International Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than BHP Group, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Compass Minerals International Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BHP Group has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival BHP Group is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. BHP Group is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Minerals International Inc. and BHP Group are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00

$55 is Compass Minerals International Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compass Minerals International Inc. and BHP Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 3.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BHP Group has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. has stronger performance than BHP Group

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors BHP Group.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.