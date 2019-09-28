Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) EPS Estimated At $0.68; Dover Motorsports Has 1.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 83.78% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. CMP’s profit would be $23.04M giving it 20.62 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Compass Minerals International, Inc.’s analysts see -334.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 193,070 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Dover Motorsports Inc (DVD) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.60, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 12 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 8 reduced and sold their stock positions in Dover Motorsports Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 8.39 million shares, down from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dover Motorsports Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

It closed at $1.96 lastly. It is down 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DVD News: 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Is Said Ready to Name CNH Veteran Richard Tobin as CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dover Motorsports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVD); 05/03/2018 Dover Motorsports, Inc. Reports Closing on Nashville Property; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.74 million. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Dover Motorsports, Inc. for 844,805 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 993,175 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.28% invested in the company for 67,321 shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 116,855 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 62,950 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 18,687 shares. 16 were accumulated by Financial Serv. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 19,164 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 24,080 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 1.18 million shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 29,987 shares. American International Gp Incorporated invested in 87,346 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 1.4% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 101 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 52,628 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 3.57 million shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 49,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). First Personal Fincl Service holds 0.05% or 3,127 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $347,549 activity. 700 shares valued at $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 330 shares valued at $18,153 was made by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was bought by Reece Joseph E. Standen James D. also bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares.

