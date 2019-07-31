Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; Enviva Partners Lpunits Representing Limi (EVA) Shorts Decreased By 3.61%

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 30.43% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Compass Minerals International, Inc.’s analysts see -172.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 411,070 shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018

Enviva Partners Lpunits Representing Limi (NYSE:EVA) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. EVA’s SI was 50,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 52,600 shares previously. With 48,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Enviva Partners Lpunits Representing Limi (NYSE:EVA)’s short sellers to cover EVA’s short positions. The SI to Enviva Partners Lpunits Representing Limi’s float is 0.36%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 26,723 shares traded. Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has risen 9.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical EVA News: 30/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – SHAI EVEN WILL SUCCEED STEPHEN F. REEVES; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 03/05/2018 – Enviva Partners Reaffirms FY18 Per Unit Distribution Guidance of at Least $2.53; 30/05/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Appoints Shai Even As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Enviva Releases Latest Track & Trace™ Data Continuing Excellence in Sustainability Leadership; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – PARTNERSHIP’S FY ADJ EBITDA & DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE “REMAINS ACHIEVABLE”; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 10/05/2018 – ENVIVA HOLDINGS, LP REPORTS SALE OF ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP COMMON; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – ENVIVA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 PER UNIT DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $2.53

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S bought 305 shares worth $16,458. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was bought by Reece Joseph E. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was bought by Fischer Valdemar L.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 30.81 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Corecommodity Management Ltd Com holds 1.09% or 35,281 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 148,227 shares. Moreover, Jnba Advsr has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 527 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 61,581 shares. 29,800 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. South Dakota Council has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,088 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 2,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 334,370 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 31,712 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 33,272 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 21,969 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 8,746 shares.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. It has a 80.29 P/E ratio. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.