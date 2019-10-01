Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) At $56.49 Forms Top; Bassett Furniture Industries Has 1.32 Sentiment

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 33 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 25 decreased and sold stakes in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 7.16 million shares, down from 7.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bassett Furniture Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 20 New Position: 13.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) formed multiple top with $61.01 target or 8.00% above today's $56.49 share price. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 164,976 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $347,549 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. Shares for $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Valley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 60,304 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,672 shares. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.04% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 12,395 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 4,561 shares stake. Provise Limited Liability Co reported 6,967 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 86,550 shares. Principal Fincl, Iowa-based fund reported 146,594 shares. Alberta Inv Management owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 6,600 shares. 59,639 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 5,900 shares.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated makes, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.27 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It has a 27.32 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 27,560 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) has declined 48.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.98% the S&P500.

