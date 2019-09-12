Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) At $55.78 Forms Top; Shorts at HINO MOTERS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (HINOF) Lowered By 29.39%

HINO MOTERS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HINOF) had a decrease of 29.39% in short interest. HINOF’s SI was 750,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.39% from 1.06M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 938 days are for HINO MOTERS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HINOF)’s short sellers to cover HINOF’s short positions. It closed at $7.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) formed multiple top with $60.24 target or 8.00% above today’s $55.78 share price. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 20,906 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. It offers trucks and buses; light-commercial vehicles; and passenger vehicles, as well as various types of engines, spare parts, etc. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 2,231 shares stake. Federated Pa invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 27 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Duncker Streett & reported 3,572 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 10,514 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Regal Invest Llc accumulated 34,505 shares. First Mercantile invested in 2,952 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 19,614 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 5,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). United Automobile Association owns 5,446 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,653 shares. 8,334 are held by Us Commercial Bank De.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. 700 shares were bought by WALKER LORI A, worth $36,547 on Monday, May 13. $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400 on Thursday, May 9. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. The insider Crutchfield Kevin S bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was made by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13.