Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) At $55.13 Forms Top; 6 Analysts Are Bullish Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Global Payments Inc has $21200 highest and $94 lowest target. $181.67’s average target is 14.59% above currents $158.54 stock price. Global Payments Inc had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 7. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 26. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 24. See Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $212.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Reduce Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) formed multiple top with $57.89 target or 5.00% above today’s $55.13 share price. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has $1.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 19,165 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90

The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 341,888 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold Global Payments Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,917 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 25 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,425 shares. Montag A accumulated 1,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bank reported 514,969 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 29,730 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Capital has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tt invested in 0.19% or 15,936 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 54,454 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 70,196 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.36% or 245,464 shares. 1,466 were reported by Putnam Limited Liability Co. Fdx Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments Continues To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments, TSYS merger wraps up – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $47.57 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 51.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04 million for 20.27 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Hrt Fincl Ltd reported 21,404 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cutter And Brokerage reported 8,407 shares stake. Mackenzie Finance Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 377,202 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 2,230 were reported by Dupont. 10,119 were reported by Oppenheimer And. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 383,524 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 8,200 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 22,360 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,639 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 22,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $347,549 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, June 17. Reece Joseph E also bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, May 10. The insider Crutchfield Kevin S bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D..