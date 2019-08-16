Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) At $48.74 Forms Top; Shorts at Modern Media Acquisition – Right (MMDMR) Raised By 7.68%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) formed multiple top with $51.66 target or 6.00% above today’s $48.74 share price. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has $1.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 345,031 shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR) had an increase of 7.68% in short interest. MMDMR’s SI was 50,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.68% from 46,900 shares previously. With 25,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR)’s short sellers to cover MMDMR’s short positions. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.245. About 146,350 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDMR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James invested in 0% or 4,601 shares. Weitz Inv reported 145,000 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Sg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 490 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Gru. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Edgemoor Advsrs has 0.35% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 49,535 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,653 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 99,916 shares. Bank invested in 4,975 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Viking Fund Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 1,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 0.01% or 148,227 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 0.04% or 3,215 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. The insider Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9.

More important recent Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Intention to Extend Date by Which It Must Consummate Business Combination – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Enters into Merger Agreement with Akazoo Ltd., a global music streaming platform – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” on May 17, 2017. More interesting news about Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDMR) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $180 Million Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: May 12, 2017.