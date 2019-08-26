Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) At $48.39 Forms Top; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering TC PipeLines, LP (TCP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) formed multiple top with $51.29 target or 6.00% above today’s $48.39 share price. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 297,759 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Among 3 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 4.57% above currents $36.98 stock price. TC Pipelines had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $40 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $38 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $38 Maintain

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 69,239 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 3.06M shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 75,113 shares. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Arrowstreet Cap L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 146,967 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Captrust Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 6,307 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 143,313 shares. First L P invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Moreover, Gould Asset Lc Ca has 0.18% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Energy Income Prns Lc reported 7.57 million shares stake. Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) owns 1,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 80,064 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). California Public Employees Retirement owns 130,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Holdings has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TC Pipelines L P (TCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400. $98,920 worth of stock was bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock. GRANT RICHARD S had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,080. The insider WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13.