Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Contrasting side by side

Both Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.13 N/A 2.07 26.94 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that Compass Minerals International Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Taseko Mines Limited’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Taseko Mines Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Compass Minerals International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Taseko Mines Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Taseko Mines Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s consensus price target is $55, while its potential upside is 12.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compass Minerals International Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 22.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. had bullish trend while Taseko Mines Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.