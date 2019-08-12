Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Contrasting side by side

Since Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.23 N/A 2.07 26.94 Peabody Energy Corporation 27 0.36 N/A 4.66 4.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compass Minerals International Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation. Peabody Energy Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Peabody Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Peabody Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $32.4, while its potential upside is 78.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compass Minerals International Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 6.39%. About 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. has 33.96% stronger performance while Peabody Energy Corporation has -26.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Peabody Energy Corporation.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.