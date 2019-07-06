Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) Comparing side by side

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 52 1.27 N/A 2.07 26.29 Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compass Minerals International Inc. and Paringa Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares and 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. 2.21% -5.28% 1.74% 5.23% -20.78% 30.73% Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. has 30.73% stronger performance while Paringa Resources Limited has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Paringa Resources Limited.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.