Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 53 1.51 33.77M 2.07 26.94 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 0.00 19.03M -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Compass Minerals International Inc. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Minerals International Inc. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 63,716,981.13% 11.7% 2.7% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 2,317,340,477.35% -9.5% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. Its rival Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Compass Minerals International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$55 is Compass Minerals International Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compass Minerals International Inc. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 2.3%. About 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has 28.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. was more bullish than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.