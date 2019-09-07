Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Contrasting side by side

Since Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.19 N/A 2.07 26.94 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Minerals International Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Volatility & Risk

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4. Competitively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$55 is Compass Minerals International Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compass Minerals International Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares. Competitively, 37.4% are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.