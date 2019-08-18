Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Comparing side by side

Since Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.17 N/A 2.07 26.94 Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.65 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Compass Minerals International Inc. and Golden Minerals Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Volatility & Risk

Compass Minerals International Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Golden Minerals Company is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Golden Minerals Company is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Golden Minerals Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Compass Minerals International Inc. and Golden Minerals Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Golden Minerals Company 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 9.21% upside potential and an average target price of $55.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Golden Minerals Company has 1.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. has stronger performance than Golden Minerals Company

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Golden Minerals Company.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.