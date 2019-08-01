Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; Opaleye Management Has Boosted Dermira (DERM) Stake By $4.23 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 30.43% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Compass Minerals International, Inc.’s analysts see -172.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 452,184 shares traded or 41.85% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data

Opaleye Management Inc increased Dermira Inc (DERM) stake by 433.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opaleye Management Inc acquired 325,000 shares as Dermira Inc (DERM)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Opaleye Management Inc holds 400,000 shares with $5.42 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Dermira Inc now has $472.81 million valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 481,145 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Opaleye Management Inc decreased Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 270,000 shares to 630,000 valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zymeworks Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 55,000 shares. Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 509,651 shares. Great Point Prtn Ltd Liability reported 1.50M shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Co owns 181,513 shares. 189,819 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pnc Ser Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Moreover, Laurion Lp has 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 46,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 157,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura owns 65,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited owns 75,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 268,663 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd owns 81,930 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 800 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E. $16,458 worth of stock was bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, March 18. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Flippin Bruce And Porter has 1.34% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Kistler owns 489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 0% or 10,822 shares. 212,773 were accumulated by Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Pnc Fincl Group stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Shapiro Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1.78 million shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 204 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 13,512 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested in 8,515 shares. Fosun International Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 2,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio.