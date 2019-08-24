Compass Minerals International (CMP) to pay $0.72 on Sep 13, 2019; WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ORDINARY SH (WDRFF) Shorts Raised By 300%

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) is expected to pay $0.72 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CMP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.72 dividend. Compass Minerals International Inc’s current price of $48.39 translates into 1.49% yield. Compass Minerals International Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 288,440 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. 2,000 shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S, worth $105,080 on Thursday, March 28. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of stock. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D..

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 27.87 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 21,969 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 8,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Com stated it has 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Exchange Capital Management Inc has 30,588 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 14,821 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc reported 11,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 8,806 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 29,800 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 3.90M shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.04% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Verition Fund Lc accumulated 6,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 6,800 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.03% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 61,581 shares.