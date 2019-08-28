Compass Minerals International (CMP) to pay $0.72 on Sep 13, 2019; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering TC PipeLines, LP (TCP)

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) is expected to pay $0.72 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CMP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.72 dividend. Compass Minerals International Inc’s current price of $48.88 translates into 1.47% yield. Compass Minerals International Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 161,006 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Among 3 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 2.68% above currents $37.66 stock price. TC Pipelines had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $40 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $38 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $38 Maintain

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 136,785 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TC Pipelines L P (TCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 2,314 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd owns 10,718 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 8,529 shares or 0% of the stock. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Advsr has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Telemus Cap Ltd Company owns 11,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gradient Lc reported 400 shares stake. Tru Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.18% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 266,520 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 1,050 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.92% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 244,745 shares. Energ Income Prns Llc reported 7.57M shares stake. Captrust Fin Advisors has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 8,700 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Moreover, Van Eck has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 21,846 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Comm reported 1.00 million shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Crutchfield Kevin S had bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920 on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was bought by Reece Joseph E. On Monday, May 13 WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 700 shares. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 8,488 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Paloma Mngmt Com holds 0.03% or 24,191 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment holds 0.01% or 11,640 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 81,412 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 4,646 shares. Cardinal Management has invested 0.15% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 113,119 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 212,773 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 33,272 shares. 1,088 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Toth Advisory has 2,250 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 316 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation stated it has 1,859 shares or 0% of all its holdings.