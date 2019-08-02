Compass Minerals International (CMP) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Swift Run Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) as Stock Value Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 17.42 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 11,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 299,465 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 311,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 362,691 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,405 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 150 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0.11% or 652,537 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 9,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Texas-based Frontier Investment Mngmt has invested 1.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grand Jean invested in 5.9% or 362,486 shares. Great Lakes Llc reported 92,811 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 37,234 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.28M shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 24,493 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 3.32M shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 6,838 shares stake. Private Wealth holds 26,745 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.22% or 742,210 shares in its portfolio. 4,690 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Communication.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Needs Some New Catalysts to Get It Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, BGC Partners, Compass Minerals International, Harsco, CVR Energy, and BlackRock â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals -9% following big Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Compass Minerals Reports Above-Average Snow Events for the First Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 4,215 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.3% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. 46,147 were reported by Rowland Invest Counsel Adv. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 23,918 shares. City Tru Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 7,223 shares. Bruce And Communications has invested 1.49% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oakworth Incorporated owns 218 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Palisade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.49% or 279,265 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 212,773 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Verity Verity Limited Liability Company reported 4,390 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.