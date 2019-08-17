Compass Minerals (CMP) Stake Maintained by Bruce & Co Inc; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Holding in Bank Amer Com (BAC) Lowered by $1.56 Million

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 179,925 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 57,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 332,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, down from 389,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) CEO Kevin Crutchfield on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals International: A Compass For Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S bought 2,000 shares worth $105,080. On Monday, May 13 the insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock. Fischer Valdemar L also bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 27 shares. Invesco accumulated 66,899 shares or 0% of the stock. 337,444 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 23,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Guggenheim Lc owns 61,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 21,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 44,097 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 5,191 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 9,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 148,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 571,619 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 799 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 411,307 shares. Alps Advisors Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 197,064 shares. Maltese Cap Management Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 185,000 shares. Fsi Gp Ltd Llc invested in 270,920 shares or 8.07% of the stock. Fcg Advisors Lc owns 15,551 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Utah Retirement System reported 1.70 million shares stake. Rothschild Invest Il reported 252,521 shares. Cap World Invsts invested in 53.77 million shares. Vantage Investment Ltd Liability Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,856 shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc owns 186,161 shares. Theleme Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 18.11M shares. Acg Wealth has 69,248 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Ser Automobile Association reported 7.09M shares stake.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC) by 5,821 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Bank of America (BAC) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.