Compass Minerals (CMP) Shareholder Bruce & Co Has Upped Holding by $4.32 Million; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined While Simcoe Capital Management Boosted Holding

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 161,006 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 702,717 shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 392,901 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Duncker Streett invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 1,900 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 1.11 million shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc stated it has 377,999 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 7,183 shares. 4,975 were reported by Commerce National Bank. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Wellington Management Llp holds 52,647 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 21,960 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beacon Gp reported 0.62% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Somerset Trust accumulated 530 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digging For A Market Deal? Check Out Compass Minerals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals -9% following big Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 was made by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400. Shares for $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was bought by WALKER LORI A.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Group has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3,357 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 11,100 shares. 113,846 were accumulated by Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc. Westfield Co Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 282,482 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Axa has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 130,856 shares stake. 3.96 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Baupost Gp Limited Liability Ma holds 0.91% or 1.00 million shares. Private reported 1.28% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 25 are held by Assetmark. American Savings Bank invested 1.25% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ameritas Invest Partners invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).