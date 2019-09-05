Compass Dvrsfd Hlds (CODI) Holding Lifted by First Manhattan Company; Aes (AES) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Compass Dvrsfd Hlds (CODI) by 2031.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The hedge fund held 34,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Compass Dvrsfd Hlds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 92,543 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 3.52M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) –

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 34,074 shares to 353,802 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 142,942 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 141,000 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 0.48% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 1.11 million shares. Hartford Investment Management Company owns 82,377 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 5,920 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny owns 3.60 million shares. Fairfield Bush And Company has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Axel Capital Management Ltd has 4.81% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 17,346 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 3,512 shares. M&T Natl Bank has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Compass Diversified Holdings. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass: External Management Is Holding The Trust Back – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) CEO Elias Sabo on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings: My Own Advice Bit Me – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,586 shares to 96,577 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,656 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 534 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Estabrook Cap Management owns 2,050 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0% stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 216,654 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,685 are owned by Adirondack Research Mngmt. Hl Fincl has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Northern invested in 806,259 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 66,624 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 277,071 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 27,703 shares.