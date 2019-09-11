Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Stock Price Rose While Essex Financial Services Has Raised Its Position; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder One Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.57 Million

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 371,174 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 9,962 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 6,203 shares to 77,887 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 15,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.62 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 69,877 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,428 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). L & S Advsr holds 0.1% or 5,856 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 74,130 shares. 14,174 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thompson Investment reported 2,400 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 824 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 363 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Nj stated it has 0.19% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 741,982 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,641 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,289 shares to 49,550 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,520 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Groupinc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,697 shares. Adirondack Rech Management invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 510 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 252,911 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Co. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 1St Source Financial Bank reported 10,410 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Inc reported 15,000 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Company owns 900 shares. American Century Inc owns 3.32M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has invested 0.02% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Lc owns 180 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Sei Company reported 174,217 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI).