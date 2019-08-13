Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Holding by $2.34 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 49.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 14,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,229 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 30,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 239,023 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV)

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 34,262 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 216,654 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 1,100 are owned by Ima Wealth. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 164,009 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 106,300 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,760 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 277,071 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). American Century Companies has 0.05% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 60,685 are owned by Adirondack Research Mgmt Incorporated. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 6.07 million are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Bartlett Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation by 5,955 shares to 4,554 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,051 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase &Co (NYSE:JPM).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 52,370 shares to 63,720 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 12,263 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,323 shares. 6,302 are held by Pnc Finance Ser Grp. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bancorp Of Hawaii invested in 2,585 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Bancshares De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 25,487 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Llc holds 3.04% or 226,040 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 597,040 shares. Todd Asset Lc holds 211,415 shares. 419,851 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Parametric Port Associates Limited Company reported 182,129 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2,900 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications stated it has 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

