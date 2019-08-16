Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Holding Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc; Shell Asset Management Co Position in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 11,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 52,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 46,639 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 17,619 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,639 shares to 62,661 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Groupinc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,355 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisherscientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Has Successfully Monetized Some Assets, But Core Growth Remains An Issue – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings: This 7.875% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Promotion of Pat Maciariello to Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Diversified: Undervalued Preferred Stock Now Yields 9.7% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “CODI to sell Clean Earth for about $625 mln – PE Hub” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 424,270 shares. 180 are held by Hudock Cap Gru Ltd. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com holds 66,624 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp owns 965,296 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 23,316 shares. Ashford Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 20,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 18,374 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 87,663 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 510 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 299,075 shares. Ima Wealth owns 1,100 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 1,010 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 216,654 shares.