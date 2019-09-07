Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 74%. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.