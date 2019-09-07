Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$21.5 is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.00%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 74%. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
