Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)

We are comparing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential is 16.28% at a $21.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.