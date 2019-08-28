Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.63 N/A 1.39 13.79 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.49 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.59% for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC with consensus price target of $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 42.7%. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 54.22% stronger performance while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 10 factors The Peck Company Holdings Inc.