Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates businesses, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and RMG Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and RMG Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$21.5 is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.27%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.