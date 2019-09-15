Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates businesses, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and RMG Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats RMG Acquisition Corp.