Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a 14.48% upside potential and an average price target of $21.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.