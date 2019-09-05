Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a 14.48% upside potential and an average price target of $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.