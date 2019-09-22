Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is presently more affordable than LF Capital Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has an average price target of $21.5, and a 12.80% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
