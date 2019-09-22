Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is presently more affordable than LF Capital Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has an average price target of $21.5, and a 12.80% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp.