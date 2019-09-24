Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Graf Industrial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Graf Industrial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.86% for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC with average price target of $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Graf Industrial Corp.