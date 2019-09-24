Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Graf Industrial Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Graf Industrial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 12.86% for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC with average price target of $21.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Graf Industrial Corp.
