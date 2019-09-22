Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 12.80% and an $21.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.