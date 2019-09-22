Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 12.80% and an $21.5 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
