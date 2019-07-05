Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

We are comparing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.68 N/A 1.39 12.08 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average target price is $34, while its potential upside is 72.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.