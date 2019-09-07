Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.64 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, with potential upside of 14.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 5 of the 7 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.