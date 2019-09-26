Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.67
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, with potential upside of 9.81%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.
