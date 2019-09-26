Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.67 N/A 1.39 13.79 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, with potential upside of 9.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.