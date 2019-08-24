Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Contrasting side by side

Since Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and South Mountain Merger Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 South Mountain Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a 92.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares. 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.