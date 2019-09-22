Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) Comparing side by side

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a consensus price target of $21.5, and a 12.80% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.