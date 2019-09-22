Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) Comparing side by side

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a consensus price target of $21.5, and a 12.80% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
