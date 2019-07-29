Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) Comparison side by side

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.67 N/A 1.39 12.08 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 74.27% and an $34 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 68.91%. Insiders held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.