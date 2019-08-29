Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) Comparing side by side

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Longevity Acquisition Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a consensus target price of $21.5, and a 15.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 43.93% respectively. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.