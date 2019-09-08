Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.16
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Boston Omaha Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, with potential upside of 14.00%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
