Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.16 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, with potential upside of 14.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Boston Omaha Corporation.