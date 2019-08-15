Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.63 N/A 1.39 13.79 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and AMCI Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$29.83 is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.