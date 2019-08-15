Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.63
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and AMCI Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$29.83 is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.94%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
