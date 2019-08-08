Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.68 N/A 1.39 13.79 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential is 54.16% at a $29.83 consensus target price. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 237.84% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 54.22% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 7 of the 10 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.