Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Comparing side by side

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a 12.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.