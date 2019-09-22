Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Comparing side by side

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.66
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a 12.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
