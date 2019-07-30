Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) EPS Estimated At $0.41; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lifted Its Enphase Energy Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) Stake

Analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report $0.41 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 441.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. CODI’s profit would be $24.59M giving it 11.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s analysts see 127.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 150,113 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 1.05 million shares as Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (ENPH)’s stock rose 89.84%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 4.51M shares with $41.67 million value, up from 3.46 million last quarter. Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 now has $2.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 3.50 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology

Among 3 analysts covering Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Compass Diversified Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The stock of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

