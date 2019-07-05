Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3652.87 N/A -2.27 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 16.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 58.31%. Based on the results given earlier, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.