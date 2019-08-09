Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 3614.27 N/A -2.27 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 60.00% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 37.9%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.