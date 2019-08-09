Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

We are contrasting Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 3614.27 N/A -2.27 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 60.00% at a $18 average target price. Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 660.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 40.67% respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.