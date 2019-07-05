Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3520.38 N/A -2.27 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 5.56 beta. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 20.97% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.