Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3457.77 N/A -2.27 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.87 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 5.56 and its 456.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.21 beta and it is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 27.57% upside potential. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 98.58% and its consensus price target is $14. The results provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 368.69% stronger performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.