Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3044.44 N/A -2.27 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

In table 1 we can see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk & Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.82 beta. From a competition point of view, IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.43% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.